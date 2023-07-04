LAHORE – Cement despatches reached 4.063 million tons during June-23 as compared with 5.264 million tons during the same month of last fiscal year, showing a decrease of 22.80%.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches during June 2023 were 3.487 million tons compared to 4.979 million tons in June 2022, showing a decline of 29.97%.

Exports despatches increased by 102.59% as the volumes increased from 284,471 tons in June 2022 to 576,309 tons in June 2023.

In June 2023, north based cement mills despatched 2.950 million tons cement showing a decline of 30.08% against 4.220 million tons in June 2022.

South based mills despatched 1.113 million tons cement during June 2023 that was 6.60% more compared to 1.044 million tons during June 2022.

North based mills despatched 2.855 million tons cement in domestic markets in June 2023, showing a decline of 30.75% against 4.122 million tons in June 2022.

South based mills despatched 632,093 tons cement in local markets during June 2023 that was 26.23% less compared to 856,863 tons during June 2022.

Exports from north based mills dropped by 1.88% as the quantities reduced from 97,163 tons in June 2022 to 95,333 tons in June 2023.

Exports from south increased by 156.78% to 480,976 tons in June 2023 from 187,308 tons during the same month last year.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 44.579 million tons that is 15.71% lower than 52.891 million tons during the last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches were 40.013 million tons against 47.635 million tons during last year showing a reduction of 16.00%.

Export despatches were also 13.13% less as the volumes reduced to 4.566 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to 5.256 million tons exports done during last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 32.776 million tons cement domestically during the fiscal year 2022-23, showing a reduction of 16.89% compared to 39.439 million tons during last fiscal year.

Exports from north increased by 17.41% to 1.069 million tons during fiscal year 2022-23 compared with 911,065 tons exported during last fiscal year.

Total despatches by north based mills reduced by 16.12% to 33.846 million tons during fiscal year 2022-23 from 40.350 million tons during last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches by south based mills during fiscal year 2022-23 were 7.237 million tons showing reduction of 11.70% over 8.196 million tons cement despatched during last fiscal year.

Exports from south declined by 19.53% to 3.496 million tons during fiscal year 2022-23 compared with 4.345 million tons exported during last fiscal year.

Total despatches by south based mills reduced by 14.41% to 10.734 million tons during fiscal year 2022-23 from 12.541 million tons during last fiscal year.

APCMA spokesman urged the government to facilitate export oriented industries for taking the country out of prevailing crisis.

“Boosting exports will help reviving the economy. Signing of standby agreement with IMF is only an interim solution and we must use our own resources to build a stronger Pakistan”, he said.