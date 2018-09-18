Staff Reporter

Karachi

The cement export from the country increased by almost 36 percent in August 2018 as 0.56 million tons of cement was exported in this duration against 0.41 million tons export of same period in 2017. According to data of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, the growth in cement export by sea has increased by 133.71 percent from 0.14 million tons in July 2017 to 0.34 million tons in July 2018 to other countries which offset the decrease of exports to Afghanistan and India. In a statement, the industry experts said that the growth in exports is consistent but is higher due to smaller base of exports. They expressed hope that after the induction of new government the economic activities will grow and the cement demand will also increase.

