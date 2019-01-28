Cement export surges 32.4pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The export of cement from the country witnessed increase of 32.4 percent during first half of current fiscal year as compared to same period of last year.

The export of the commodity increased to $157 million in July-December (2018-19) against the export worth of $118.586 million in same period of last year, a latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

In term of quantity, the cement export recorded 55.52 percent increase to 3.671 million Metric Ton (MT) during the period under review as compared to export of 2.36 million MT cement during same period of previous year.

On year-on-year basis, the cement export jumped by 78.02 percent to $25.89 million in December 2018 from $14.54 million of cement export during December 2017, the data revealed.

The overall export of goods during first half of current fiscal year recorded an increase of 2.19 percent to $11.216 billion against the exports of $10.976 billion recorded during same period of last year.

