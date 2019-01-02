Cement export surges 26.02pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The export of cement from the country increased by 26.02 percent to $131.12 million during first five months of current fiscal year against $104.04 million worth of cement export recorded during same period of previous year.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in term of quantity, the export of cement witnessed an increase of 46.79 percent during July-November (2018-19) as the export jumped from 2.066 metric tons of cement in July-November (2017-18) to 3.033 billion metric tons in same period of current fiscal year.

On year-on-year and month-on-month basis, the cement export in November also jumped by 48 percent and 0.11 percent when compared with the export during November 2017 and October 2018 respectively.

The export increased from $18.044 million in November 2017 and $26.75 million in October 2018 to $26.778 million in November 2018. In term of quantity, the export of cement increased by 74 percent as it increased from 363,446 million MT in November 2017 to 635.192 million MT in same month of current year.

