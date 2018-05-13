Cement export increases 48% in March

Islamabad

The export of cement soared to $16.882 million in March 2018 from $11.37 million in the same month of 2017, showing an increase of 48.4 per cent. On month-on-month basis, the export of cement also went up by 27.4 per cent as the export during February 2018 was recorded at $13.24 million, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). During first nine months of current fiscal year, the export of cement, however witnessed a decrease of 13.01 per cent as compared to the export of July-March (2017-18). The export during the period under review went down to $166.6 million in July-March 2018-19 from $191.5 million in same period of last year. Meanwhile, export of molasses witnessed a surge of 247 per cent during the period under review as it soared to $13.722 million.—APP