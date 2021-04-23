Cement export dips 0.01pc, reaches $210.042m

Observer Report Islamabad

The exports of cement from the country witnessed decrease of 0.01 percent during the nine months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at $210.042 million during July-March (2020-21) against the exports of $210.073 million during July-March (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement however increased by 11.70 percent by going up from 5,592,788 metric tons to 6,247,086 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement also increased by 66.25 percent during the month of March 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during March 2021 were recorded at $26.847 million against the exports of $16.149 million in March 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement rose by 37.50 percent during March 2021 when compared to the exports of $19.525 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 7.14 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-March (2020-21) were recorded at $18.688 billion against the exports of $17.443 billion during July-March (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 13.59 percent by growing from $34.791 billion last year to $39.519 billion during the first nine months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit increased by 20.08 percent during the first nine months as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $20.831 billion against the deficit of $17.348 billion last year.