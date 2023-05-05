Celebrity couple Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir ‘split after one year of marriage’

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Zara Tareen has allegedly split from her husband Farah Tahir, over a year after her wedding.

Zara and Faran got hitched in an intimate ceremony in late 2021, things, however, have not worked well for the duo as they decided to part ways over irreconcilable differences.

A lifestyle page on Instagram shared a post, saying Zara confirmed the separation from the Hollywood star. The post flagged misunderstanding for the split as decided to part ways for good, however, fans are waiting for the couple to respond.

As the reports about their divorce started rounds on the internet, the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship, and no post was shared in response of reports.

For the unversed, Zara Tareen is busy shooting for her showbiz project; she earlier appeared in Mushk and Dhoop Ki Dewar (2021) while Faran is busy with his work schedule. Faran Tahir has appeared in several Hollywood movies including Escape Plan, Star Trek, Elysium, and is widely known for his role in Iron Man.