Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain passes away at 61

Observer Report

Paris

American celebrity chef, travel host and author Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday.

CNN confirmed death, saying it was a suicide. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in its statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

His close friend Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning, reported CNN. Bourdain, aged 61, was in Strasbourg, France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world, titled “Parts Unknown”. Bourdain was revered by people across the world for his travel stories and gastronomic expertise.