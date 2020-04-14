Celebrities laud KE’s role amid lockdown

Despite the prolonged lockdown in Karachi, the power utility has ensured stable power-supply and made it easier for citizens to spend time at home.

Recently several renowned celebrities also came out on various social media platforms to acknowledge the efforts of the K-Electric ground teams who even during the city-wide lock down continue to ensure that power supply remains uninterrupted. HumayunSaeed, famous for the recent hit drama serial ‘Mere pass tum ho’ said in a video message, “The doctors, power-supply workers, police, and the military are out there, to ensure our well-being. KE is consistently energizing the city and our hospitals, so I would like to praise its workers.”

Film actor, singer-songwriter and television celebrity, Junaid Khan said: We are enjoying our comforts, due to the engineers, who are working round-the-clock at the power-plants. Veteran actor and holder of PTV Best Actor award for three years, Shabbir Jan in his comments said that, “We must not forget that all the workers of KE are fulfilling their responsibilities in this challenging situation, I salute them.” Even SarwatGilani, model and film and television actress messaged that,

“It is commendable to see the KE workers risking their lives, during the Coronavirus threat, to perform their duties.”

Film star, HareemFarooq in her video message commented, “Our dedicated doctors and engineers of the power company are our real heroes, who are working day and night, despite this crisis situation”. Popular Pakistan comedian and host, Hanif Raja and other famous celebrities including Kashif Khan, Mansha Pasha, Amar Khan, Amna Malik, SahirLodhi have also lauded the people who are in the field everyday to ensure that the city’s services for health, law enforcement and utility provision continue unaffected so that citizens can stay at home comfortably and safely.