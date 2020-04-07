Celebrities ask masses to support LWMC’s sanitary workers

As essential service provider; during corona pandemic LWMC is providing cleanliness services across the city with full zeal and zest.

In the line of performing their duties daily, LWMC’s sanitary workers are playing heroic role to facilitate the citizens with clean surroundings. These employees are involved in community wellbeing. Many like other celebrities famous singers & actors Yasir Akhtar and Ali Haider appealed the citizens to support these workers by keeping their areas clean and disposing of waste properly in waste bins.

While many of us are being told to stay at home, these workers have a responsibility during the outbreak to continue operations, potentially putting their lives in danger through contracting COVID-19. Some of these people work behind the scenes without the general public realizing how essential they are to keeping society functioning. It’s time to realize our own responsibility towards city’s cleanliness said by singer & actor YasirAkhtar. On the other hand Ali Haider also paid stress to adopt preventive measures in the time of pandemic.

LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad appealed the citizens to cooperate with LWMC workers and if they have any issues regarding waste in their areas, dial 1139 for swift response and resolution of the registered complaint.