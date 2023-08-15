Two people were killed and more than 80 injured in multiple incidents of celebratory firing on the eve of the Independence Day in Karachi.

Police said a man, who was sleeping on the roof of his house in an area of Lyari, was hit by a stray bullet. He was rushed to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment but could not survive.

In another incident, a woman lost her life when she received bullet wound while travelling along with her family on a motorcycle near People’s Chowrangi. She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead.

An official of the JPMC said the hospital received 32 people with gun wounds at the hospital for treatment, adding that the victims were aged between 12 to 55.

She said 32 people injured with gunshots were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and 21 to the CHK for treatment.

A minor boy was also injured in a celebratory firing incident in near Burnes Road.