Celebrations of ‘Population Welfare week’ underway

Rawalpindi

Population Welfare Week is being celebrated in a befitting manner by organizing competitions, demonstrating walks and other activities to promote the spirit of family planning which is necessary for proper upbringing of kids and ensuring health of couples.

This was stated by District Population Welfare Officer Ms Shireen Sukhan here Friday.

While addressing gathering at different location arranged in connection with ongoing Population Welfare Week celebrations, she said that on directions of Punjab Chief Minister a number of events were being organized to educate the masses about reproductive health services provided by the provincial government at family health centres in rural and urban areas.

Addressing on the occasion, Dy. District Population Welfare Officer Zaheer Babar said that the message of population welfare should be promoted for healthy life and in order to educate masses about the services of Population Welfare Department. Various programmes were being organized with the involvement of related departments and civil society organizations to help people benefit from these services.—APP