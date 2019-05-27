Muhammad Zahid Rifat

WITH the continued blessings of Almighty Allah, the living nation is celebrating another Youm-e-Takbir signifying Pakistan’s becoming a nuclear power and thus attaining a strong defence deterrent. It was on May 28, 1998 that Pakistan had become the first nuclear power of the Islamic world and 7th in the world on the whole after USA, Russia {erstwhile} Soviet Union, Britain, France, China and India. This is indeed another anniversary of a great historic development and every Pakistani is genuinely proud of it. This year, Youm-e-Takbir is being celebrating in a different background. Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring country not only remain tense but the two countries were also on the verge of a nuclear war after India violated our airspace on February 27, 2019 and our ever energetic and alert Air Force shot down two Indian fighter aircraft, arrested one pilot as the other aircraft had fallen in occupied Kashmir and released him after a couple of days as a gesture of goodwill. A strong defence system coupled with its being a nuclear power is helping the government in defeating hostile elements and continuing its onward journey on the path of progress, development and prosperity in a determined and committed manner.

It is pertinent to mention here briefly as to who had made Pakistan an atomic power in response to India’s becoming a nuclear power on May 18, 1974 and continuing aggressive and threatening postures. In all fairness, atomic programme of Pakistan initiated by Premier Z.A. Bhutto who in 1974 had summoned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan from Holland and told him in plain words “Pakistan needs you”. Mr Bhutto had given the most important task to Dr Khan and several others associated with the atomic programme to develop an atomic bomb in three years. Cutting long story short, India had carried out atomic bomb detonation second time on May 11 and 13, 1998. The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in a bid to giving a deterrent response to India, took all important though quite difficult decision in consultation with all concerned and Pakistan had carried out atom bomb, for which all preparations were already complete for many years, test firing five times on May 28, 1998 in Ras Ko Hills of district Chagai in Balochistan. Test firing for 6th time was carried out on May 30, 1998.

The atomic programme of the country which was started by one democratically elected Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was thus carried forward by another elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Nature had so destined to say the least. Had Zulfikar Ali Bhutto survived, Pakistan would have become an atomic power much earlier than May 1998. Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who had played a pivotal role in development of atomic programme, is very much alive and can verify this. As stated above, Pakistan being a responsible atomic power and every succeeding civilian government ensuring foolproof security and safety of the country’s nuclear assets through an effective control and command system, those inimical to the existence of Pakistan are quite effectively being kept at bay from indulging in any mischievous plans and aggressive postures against Pakistan. Needless to mention here that a country makes steady progress and development only in a secure and safe atmosphere due to its strong defence system which is helping the government in continuously focusing on all spheres economically as well as socially. It is also generally said and believed that defence of any country and economic development are inter-related with each other.

Pakistan being a sovereign independent country and an atomic power also with capability of striking back any foreign aggression has surely and certainly contributed a great deal towards maintenance of balance of power and ensuring peace in the region in the face of India’s persistent hegemonious policies and several attempts every now and then to isolate Pakistan in the comity of nations and miserably failing in achieving its evil designs. In the conclusion, this scribe would like to make quite pertinent queries from all political parties. Becoming an atomic power on May 28, 1998 was a development of great national importance of permanent nature with the blessings of Almighty Allah, why celebrating Youm-e-Takbir every year is left to people in general particularly PML(N) and its leadership ? Pakistan’s atomic programme, as already mentioned above, was initiated by PPP founding Chairman and elected PM Bhutto, who paid a very heavy price for this and also convening the Islamic Summit at Lahore, the largest ever to be participated by heads of Islamic countries including King Faisal and Col Muammar Kaddafi, and it was successfully culminated by PML(N) founder President and PM Nawaz Sharif. But, somehow, only PML(N) has been celebrating earlier and after coming into power again in 2013. It is not comprehensible as to why PML(QA) and PPP leadership have ever bothered to officially celebrate Youm-e-Takbir ever.

This year Youm-e-Takbir is falling for the first time when PTI headed by Chairman Imran Khan as the Prime Minister is in power. But there has been no official word till late from the PTI’s federal government to celebrate Youm-e-Takbir in a befitting manner paying tributes to those political leaders, nuclear scientists, engineers, technicians and others who made it all possible to happen. Prime Minister Imran Khan will do a great service to the nation and the country by ordering celebrating great national occasion of Youm-e-Takbir officially throughout the country. National events like Youm-e-Takbir should not be left to be celebrated from the platform of just one political party and in fairness nation-wide officially as a national event of great importance and significance. However, Pakistani nation will continue celebrating Youm-e-Takbir enthusiastically every year on May 28 as long as Pakistan exists on the world map for centuries together, Inshallah. Youm-e-Takbir Zindabad.Lomg Live Pakistan.

—The writer is a freelance columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, based in Lahore-based.