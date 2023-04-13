Celebrating the Holy Month: OIC holds Ramadan seminar

In celebration of the sweet ambiance of Ramadan, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a virtual seminar on 20 Ramadan 1444, corresponding to 11 April 2023. The seminar is part of a series of periodic cultural lectures and seminars organized by the General Secretariat, as part of its commitment to deepen and promote cultural content.

The seminar hosted Dr Muhammad Mustafa Shuaib, Supervisor of Fatwa Observatory at the International Islamic Fiqh Academy.

Dr Shuaib spoke on many themes and issues relating to this occasion that is very dear to the hearts of Muslims. He touched on the concepts of fasting and piety, fasting and the Qur’an and fasting and night prayers. He also mentioned the virtues of the Night of Majesty (Lailatul Qadr), the last ten days of Ramadan and the concept of generosity, striving and giving in Ramadan. Dr Shuaib highlighted activities relating to orphans and raising awareness about their issues, in consonance with the ministerial resolution adopted by the 40th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Conakry, Republic of Guinea, in December 2013, which called on the Muslim world to celebrate the Day of Muslim Orphans which falls on 15th day of every Ramadan.—PR