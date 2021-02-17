Celebrating music of Pakistan Musicians to perform in big markets and public places

Zubair Qureshi

In a first, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), are all set to allocate places for musicians who would perform in the big markets and public places of Islamabad.

The special performance titled “Celebrating Music of Pakistan” will be organized in public places, especially in large markets, to promote the music of Pakistan.

The musical events will be organized every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 8.30pm at Kohsar Market (F-6), Jinnah Supermarket (F-7) and F-11 Center.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the objective is to support and promote our musicians, who are a valuable part of our heritage.

This initiative is a part of the PNCA’s post-corona efforts, where we have to support our culture industry and our artists who have suffered deeply during the two phases of corona, it further says.

As the nation comes out of coronavirus’ impact, we want to inculcate hope in our society and fully support our artist, it further says.

Meanwhile, the PNCA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology and Museum Department of Gilgit Baltistan.

DG PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed and Minister for Culture Gilgit Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali signed the agreement on Wednesday.

The MoU will allow PNCA to set up its Regional Culture Centre in GB for collaborative programmes of mutual interest and understanding to share a common mandate of the promotion of art & culture, cultural education, dissemination of related information including the transmission of knowledge and cultural development and training of human resource in the fields of art and culture.