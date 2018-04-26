Celebrating Excellence IBA honors distinguished Alumni at Reunion

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Institute of Business Administration, Karachi held its annual Alumni Reunion 2018 for all batches here at the IBA City Campus, Karachi.

The theme of this year’s Reunion was “Celebrating Excellence” where the IBA honored its venerated Alumni whose achievements, both within and outside the country, helped strengthen the IBA’s resolve towards being the top institution of higher education in Pakistan and promoted an enlightened image of Pakistan.

Dean and Director IBA, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Alumni Representative on the Board of Governors of the IBA, Shahid Shafiq, Associate Deans, IBA Management & faculty and Alumni from 1966 to date, attended the event.

The IBA has the privilege of being the only business school that has produced more CEOs than any other university in Pakistan. Currently, amongst the top leading banks in Pakistan, IBA graduates take the lion’s share in managing these esteemed organizations. Moreover, amongst the top MNCs and FMCGs, alumni of IBA are holding the top most position.

The President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaukat Aziz and Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair are part of the illustrious and long list of alumni who have made it to the echelons of power in myriad industries and sectors.

The award ceremony commenced with welcome address from Mrs. Malahat Awan – Head of Alumni & Corporate Relations, IBA Karachi – who emphasized the role of alumni in the welfare of its alma mater. She announced the commencement of a need-based scholarship from Alumni and encouraged the audience to give back to society through educating needy students.