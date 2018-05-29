Celebrating becoming atomic power

WITH the continued blessings, Pakistani nation celebrated quite enthusiastically 20th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbir on May 28, 2018 marking the country’s becoming nuclear power on this day in 1998, the first in the Islamic world and seventh in the world after USA, Soviet Federation (formerly Soviet Union), Britain, France, China and India. On this historic occasion, every Pakistani is genuinely proud indeed irrespective of his/her political affiliations and considerations whatsoever. Living nations do remember their achievements and failures and continue celebrating and indulging in catharsis over plus and minus points.

As the country celebrates Youm-e-Takbir, its relations with neighbouring country India continue to be tense despite its best efforts for normalization of relations between the two neighbouring countries.. India is continuously resorting to firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir killing innocent, unarmed civilians including women and children, continuing brutalities and oppression against Kashmiris demanding birth right of self-determination in occupied Kashmir is persisting with her aggressive and threatening gestures and subversive terrorist activities in different parts of Pakistan persistently.

Pakistan Armed Forces chiefs have on more than one occasions come out with positive equal response to their Indian counterparts irresponsible and uncalled for aggressive threats sounding a warning to India of being given a befitting reply in case of any adventurism. Pakistan desoite being an atomic power in all fairness is showing utmost restraint in the prevailing tense circumstances and fully seized of its responsibility of safeguarding and ensuring national security and defence. Pakistan all these years has been telling the world at large that its nuclear assets are for minimum defence deterrent and peaceful purposes and ensuring balance of power in the region and are in the sae hands under a very effective Command Control System.

The terrorists, militants and extremists have been eliminated from the sacred soil of the motherland as a result of preparedness of the armed forces for the defence of geographical and ideological frontiers of the country and successful launching of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad one after the other with determination and commitment. Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is continuing as the terrorists, militants and extremists keep entering Pakistan from across the borders and carrying out their nefarious activities at the behest of their foreign masters though incidence of their suicide attacks have been reduced to a great extent.

A strong defence system, coupled with being the nuclear power, is helping the government of the day in continuing making progress and development and strengthening the national economy with every passing day. Before going any further, it is pertinent to mention here briefly as to who had made Pakistan an atomic power in response to India’s continued aggressive and threatening postures. India had become 6th nuclear power of the world on detonating atomic bomb on May 18, 1974 in Pokhran without much of any reaction from the world at large.

The than Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1974 had summoned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan from Holland and told him in plain words ‘Pakistan needs you’ initiated atomic programme of Pakistan, in all fairness. Mr Bhutto had given the task to all those associated with atomic programme to develop an atomic bomb in three years.

Cutting long story of how Pakistan became an atomic power short, India had carried out atomic bomb detonation second time on May 11, and 13, 1998. For giving a positive and deterrent response to India, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who was then at the helm of national affairs for the second time, took all important though quite difficult decision in consultations with all concerned and Pakistan carried out atom bomb test firing, five times, on May 28, 1998 in Ras Ko Hills of District Chagai in Balochistan. Test firing for 6th time was carried out on May 30, 1998. The atomic programme was thus started by one elected Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and carried forward to its logical conclusion by another elected Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The nature had so destined.

Had Zulfikar Ali Bhutto survived and not hanged during military regime of General Muhammad Ziaul Haq, Pakistan would have become an atomic power much earlier than May 1998. Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is very much alive to testify this. As stated above, Pakistan’s being an atomic power and the government ensuring foolproof security and safety of the country’s nuclear assets through an effective control and command system, the enemies inimical to the existence of Pakistan are being kept at bay from indulging in any mischievous plan against Pakistan.

Needless to say that a country makes steady progress and development only in a secure and safe atmosphere due to strong defence system which is helping the PML(N) government in continuing focusing on all spheres economically as well as socially. And, thanks to strong defence and secure environment, that prevails in Pakistan, mega projects in energy, infrastructure and other sectors are being launched and implemented through huge direct foreign investment under the massive China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella in different parts of the country, its economic progress and growth is getting favourable and supportive reports, with cautious notes here and there, from International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Bloomberg and others.

It is generally said and believed that defence of any country and economic development are inter-related with each other. And, this is quite true in case of Pakistan. Undoubtedly, Pakistan being a sovereign country and an atomic power as well with capability of striking back any foreign aggression has surely contributed a great deal towards maintaining balance of power in the region in the face of India’s persistent hegemonious policies and failed attempts to isolate Pakistan in the comity of nations.

After Pakistan had become an atomic power, May 28 was celebrated every year afterwards more by the public than by the government till PML (N) had come into power again after 2013 elections when this historical achievement and occasion was given quite befitting and appropriate nomenclature of Youm-e-Takbir. Pakistani nation will continue celebrating Youm-e-Takbir forever as long as Pakistan exists on the World map for centuries together, Inshallah. Youm-e-Takbir Zindabad. Long Live Pakistan,

—The writer is a Lahore-based freelance journalist, columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) Radio Pakistan Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]

