CEJ-IBA, KPC host Investigative Journalism workshop

The Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) – Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, in collaboration with the Karachi Press Club (KPC), conducted a one-day workshop on Investigative Journalism at the KPC.

The workshop aimed to improve standards of investigative reporting and to inform participants of the different ways in which they can carry out Investigative Journalism. The workshop started off with a session by former KPC Secretary, Senior Journalist Mr. Aamir Lateef. He advised the participants and said, “Every beat can have an investigative angle as long as journalists keep their eyes and ears open.”

The second session on the difference between conventional and Investigative Journalism was conducted by Senior Journalist Mr. Ashraf Khan. He cited examples of major investigative stories, such as the US forces’ advancement towards Afghanistan through the Pakistani territory and said, “No Investigative Journalism is being practiced today. Only conventional reporting takes place in the local media.”

The workshop wrapped up with an informative session on the Right to Information (RTI) law by RTI expert, Dr. Raza Gardezi, who discussed the basic components of law and how it can be used by Investigative Journalists to gain access to public information. He briefed the participants and said, “The Right to Information open doors for one to know better about what is going on, instead of passing judgment without knowing.”

KPC President, Mr. Ahmed Khan Malik, commended the partnership with CEJ-IBA and hoped to continue the monthly workshop series—PR

