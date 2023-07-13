CEIF IMSciences organized a rigorous 3 days summer school on advancing the Islamic finance concepts through in-depth concept-retreat sessions and intellectual walks. The best minds of Islamic Finance are re-contextualized from their routines to stimulate the desired advancements. The Chief Guest of the event was Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi, Director Islamic Finance Policy Department, The State Bank of Pakistan. The summer school was attended by the participants and speakers from the State Bank of Pakistan, The Bank of Punjab (Taqwa Islamic Banking), Bank Alfalah Islamic, Meezan Bank, Faysal Bank, The Bank of Khyber, National Bank of Pakistan (Aitemaad Islamic Banking), Bank Islami, Riphah International University, U-Microfinance Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank. This regular summer school is part of the CEIF IMSciences overall efforts to drive excellence in Islamic finance education, research, and promote best industry practices. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director IMSciences, thanked all the participants and institutions for their support.