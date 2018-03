CEIF IM Science conducts training on Islamic finance

Peshawar

Center of Executive for Islamic Finance (CEIF) IM Sciences, Pakistan in collaboration with ISRA Malaysia conducted a rigorous training on case studies development in Islamic finance using the recent award-winning cases and books published by the CEIF faculty. Participants from EXIM Bank Malaysia, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, AIBIM, University Kabangsan Malaysia, University of Malaya, International Islamic University Malaysia, and International Shariah Research Academy, Malaysia are trained.—APP