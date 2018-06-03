CEE countries trade steadily grow in 2017

Beijing

Trade between China and Central Eastern Europe (CEE) countries grew steadily in 2017, the Ministry of Commerce said over the weekend. Trade volume between China and 16 CEE countries reached 68 billion U.S. dollars last year, up 15.9 percent year on year.China’s export to CEE countries grew 13.1 percent to stand at 49.5 billion U.S. dollars while import reached 18.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 24 percent year on year, said a Xinhua news agency. So far, Chinese firms have invested over nine billion U.S. dollars in CEE countries covering sectors including machinery, telecommunication and new energy. CEE countries’ investment in China has exceeded 1.4 billion U.S. dollars. The fourth China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo will be held in east China’s Ningbo City from June 8-11. —Xinhua