Ceasefire in Afghanistan!

AT long last, the United States is proposing what Pakistan has long been advocating to bring the longstanding conflict in Afghanistan to an end. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a new peace initiative for the war-torn country on Thursday, reaching out to Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to help achieve the objective of peace in Afghanistan where the US and NATO troops would also observe a temporary ceasefire that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has already offered to the Taliban.

The announcement that the two leaders discussed ‘need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan and the importance of targeting all militant and terrorist groups in South Asia without distinction’ also indicates that the US is now moving closer to ground realities and readjusting its strategy accordingly. Unfortunately, the South Asia policy of President Trump was not only based mainly on use of force but also favoured India heavily at the cost of Pakistan which has been rendering unmatchable services and sacrifices in the war against terror. As for reconciliation in Afghanistan, Pakistan has been suggesting to the United States and the international community that it is the only way out in view of useless use of force in that country for over a decade. Islamabad has also been offering its sincere cooperation in this regard but both the United States and Kabul government have been non-committal and instead focused their policies on ‘elimination of Taliban’, which is next to impossible in the given circumstances. Taliban are not a few hundred or thousand militants but have wide support base in Afghanistan as an icon of resistance against foreign occupation of their homeland. Therefore, their total elimination through use of force is out of question and genuine dialogue should be initiated for solution of the conflict. As for indiscriminate action against all groups, Pakistan has already launched an all-encompassing operation against all terrorist outfits. Apart from physical action, Pakistan is also in the midst of implementation of border-fencing project that would deny illegal movement from both sides. If the US and the Afghan government are serious about checking effectively such movement then they should not only provide necessary assistance and cooperation to complete the project expeditiously but also launch a similar project across the Durand Line. Practical measures and not the blame game is answer to the problem.

Related