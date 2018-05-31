Ceasefire announcement by India a hoax: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has termed India’s recent announcement about ceasefire as a hoax.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the brutal action of the Indian forces’ personnel in which they vandalized residential houses at Sugan in Shopian district. He said, India and its stooges like PDP-led coalition have waged a war on the people of the occupied territory and their rhetoric about peace and ceasefire stays deflated.

The APHC Chairman terming the role of PDP as filthy, deceitful and sorrowful, said, these people have let loose a reign of terror in nook and corner of occupied Kashmir. He pointed out that the Indian forces were suffering from frustration and could go to any extent.

Syed Ali Gilani also condemned the brutal forces’ personnel for their arrogant and immoral attitude. It is highly deplorable that even family members of a freedom-fighter, Zeenat-ul-Islam, were thrashed and their property ransacked.

“The forces barged into the houses, chopped off fruit trees, looted valuables. The recent announcement about ceasefire is mere hoax and just aimed to hoodwink opinion of international community. The recent action by the forces against civilians vindicates our stand that despite tall claims about ceasefire the people are reeling under martial law like situations,” he added.—KMS