Ceasefire announcement a cosmetic measure

Demos in IOK after Juma prayers today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior resistance leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Yasin Malik have termed the ceasefire announced by India during the holy month of Ramadan in Kashmir as a cosmetic measure.

The leaders while addressing a seminar in Srinagar, today, said that cosmetic things would not work unless a comprehensive plan was made to resolve the Kashmir dispute. The seminar was organized by Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum to pay tributes to prominent martyred leaders Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the martyrs of Hawal. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, talking to media men in Srinagar asked whether by ceasefire in Ramadan meant India would resume killing innocent Kashmiris after Eidul Fitr.

The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for peaceful protests, today, after Juma prayers to express solidarity with the Palestinian brethren. The leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the widespread genocide of the people of Palestine by the Israeli forces as a brazen attack on humanity. It sought the intervention by the United Nations to settle peacefully the long-pending disputes of Palestine and Kashmir in accordance with the agreed principles of the World Body. Indian police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik on his way home after attending a JRL meeting at Syed Ali Gilani’s Hyderpora residence in Srinagar.

On the other hand, the puppet authorities have imposed strict restrictions in the entire territory ahead of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to occupied Kashmir on Saturday. Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police personnel have been deployed in strength especially in Jammu and Srinagar cities. Indian army is also conducting foot patrols in many areas.

A court in Islamabad town extended the police remand of ailing Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi for 10 days. The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government and its local agents had turned the occupied territory into a slaughter house.—KMS