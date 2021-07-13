CDWP okays five projects worth Rs 405.7b

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), Tuesday, cleared two development projects with a cost of Rs. 3.37bn and recommended three projects worth Rs. 402.305bn to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Projects related to Governance, Physical Planning & Housing, Transport& Communications and Education were considered in the meeting.

CDWP met here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair while senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conferences.

A project related to Governance presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of Public Financial Management Unit (PFMU) and Program Support Unit (PSU) in Finance Department and Planning and Development (P&D) Board respectively under Punjab Resources Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Program” worth Rs. 86784.88 million recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

The program aims to increase own sources revenue and improve reliability of resources allocations and access to digital services for people and firms in the Province.

The program primarily addresses the tree challenges fiscal risk management, revenue mobilization and expenditure management through better use of information system.