CDWP approves three projects worth Rs3.17b, refers one mega project to ECNEC

Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved three development projects worth 3.17 billion rupees and referred one mega project valuing Rs 4.06 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its final approval.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reform & Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the CDWP meeting held here on Friday. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, officials from different ministries and provincial governments also attended the meeting.

The projects approved by CDWP included schemes in Devolution and Area Development, Education and Mass Media.—INP

