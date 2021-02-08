CDWP approves four projects worth Rs6.8b

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved four projects of different sectors worth 6.8 billion rupees and recommended one project worth 43.32 billion rupees to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan chaired the CDWP meeting held in Islamabad on Monday with gave approval of the said projects. Three of the approved projects are related to IT sector while one is of Energy.

According to details, the meeting approved the 16 MW Hydro Power Project Naltar-III, Gilgit worth 6199.493 million rupees.

The object of the project is to construct 16 MW Hydropower project to transmit energy to Gilgit through existing 66 kV transmission line of Naltar-V for meeting power requirements of the Gilgit Town and its surrounding areas.

It also accorded approval to three IT projects including Establishing of Jiddat Investment and Support Fund worth 84.200 million rupees, Feasibility study and consultancy for Development of Special Technology Zones costing 165 million rupees and High Impact Skills Boot Camp at the cost of 420.011 million rupees.

Ministry of Communications presented the Sialkot- Kharian Motorway project worth 43328.552 million rupees that was referred by the committee to ECNEC for further consideration.