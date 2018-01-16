CDWP approves 20 projects of over Rs80b

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved Monday 20 projects worth Rs 80.6 billion out of which five projects valuing Rs 60.9 billion were referred to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further proceeding.

The meeting of CDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz. Senior officials from federal and provincial governments participated in the meeting.

The projects presented for approval included energy, transport & communications, physical planning & housing, science & technology, governance, devolution & area development, industries & commerce, health and mass media.

In energy sector, a project titled 220kV Mastung substation along with 220kV Sibbi-Mastung-Quetta-Loralai double circuit transmission lines worth Rs 14.143 billion was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The main objective of the project is up gradation of existing 132kV Mastung grid station to 220kV level along with associated transmission lines to meet with the additional load demand & voltage profile improvement of QESCO area.

CDWP approved four projects in transport and communication out of which one was referred to ECNEC for approval.

The projects include land acquisition, affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for KKH phase 2 CPEC (Havelian-Thakot) Project 119.681 KM, reconstruction of Manghopir road from Jam Chakro to Banaras 8.10 KM, Construction of flyover and skhi Hassan, five star and KDA roundabout along Sher Shah Suri Road, Karachi.

Lastly, reconstruction of Nishtar Road from Teen Hatti to Napier and Manghopir Road from Banaras to Nishter was approved in CDWP.

In physical planning and housing, 5-MGD Reverse Osmosis Sea Water Plant for Gwadar City was approved in CDWP. The project aims to meet the future of 10.0 MGD by 2020.

In Science and Technology section, six projects were approved in CDWP out of which one project was referred to ECNEC worth Rs. 20.9 billion. The projects include Overseas Scholarship for Ph.D in selected fields, the project envisages Ph.D. level training of 2000 talented candidates in selected fields to meet the faculty requirement of the already established and newly proposal skills.

In addition, five projects were approved by CDWP including establishment of college of nursing and strengthening of community medicine department at Peoples university of Medical and Health Sciences for Women Nawabshah, upgradation of synthetic fibre development.