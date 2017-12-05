CDWP approves 17 projects of Rs 19.2b

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved 17 projects worth of Rs 19.2 billion on Monday and forwarded seven mega projects worth Rs 51.27 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further approval.The meeting of CDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz which was also attended by senior officials from federal and provincial governments. The projects presented for approval included energy, water, Transport and Communication, Physical Planning, health, Science and Technology, culture, sports and tourism. In energy sector, two projects costing Rs. 11.533 billion and Rs. 4.339 billion respectively were referred to ECNEC for approval.

The projects include 32.5 MW Hydropower Project at Attabad Hunza and Evacuation of power from 1230 MW RLNG Power Plant near Trimmu, Jhang. The CDWP also considered two projects in water resources sector, out of which one was referred to ECNEC for approval. The project included construction of Papin Dam in Tehsil Rawalpindi worth Rs.5.833 billion. The project aims at conserving 89,600 acre-feet of water for provision of assured irrigation water supply to 20,000 acres of barani land.

In transport and communication sector, three projects were approved and two were referred to ECNEC for further approval. The total cost of the approved projects is Rs. 3.781 billion. The approved projects included up-gradation of railway stations at Hassan Abdal, Nankana Sahib and Narowal, construction of black top road in district Chagi, and up- gradation of terminal facilities and dry ports.

In physical planning and housing sector, CDWP approved three projects, which included construction of first floor of academic block at Civil Services Academy in Lahore worth Rs. 140.5 million, construction of auditorium at National Police Academy in Islamabad at a cost of Rs.79.461 million, and Business Complex R.O.D Plant costing Rs. 345.184 million. In Science and Technology section, 10 projects were presented to CDWP, out of which 9 were approved. The total cost of these projects is Rs. 12.275 billion.

The projects include establishment of sub-campus of University of Agriculture Faisalabad in Depalpur District Okara, strengthening of University of Sargodha and its sub campuses at Mianwali and Bhakkar, construction of hostel & academic infrastructure at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi, strengthening and up-gradation of academic facilities at University of Sindh Jamshoro, establishment of federal university at Hyderabad Sindh, up-gradation of Government College of Technology (GCT) Khairpur, establishment of University of Education, and competitive research programme. In food and agriculture sector, Gawader Lesbela livelihood support project was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

In health section, two projects were discussed, one was approved and the other was referred to ECNEC. The approved project included establishment of 300 beds maternal and child health institute in Nawab Shah.