CDNS leap-frogged in two years

I am very pleased to share that I have successfully completed my two year term as DG National Savings (or “CDNS”) and relinquished my charge. During the last couple of years, some important and critical milestones were achieved with regards to savings mobilization and improvement in service delivery to the valued customers which I am really proud of.

At the outset, it is worthwhile to mention and clarify that the savings mobilization is not the sole responsibility of National Savings. National Savings Schemes (“NSS”) targets are divided between, National Savings, Commercial Banks/ State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Post Offices, and these annual targets are set and advised to all concerned on an annual basis. CDNS has achieved all its assigned targets during the last three years despite low interest rates regime.

The achievement of CDNS alone in terms of net savings mobilization remained 110%, 103% and 178% of the targets during FY 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, respectively, and helped increasing the overall NSS portfolio to Rs. 3.6tn. However, the negative net flow on the part of Commercial Banks of Rs. -4bn, Rs. -12bn and Rs. -13bn in FY 2015-16, 5016-17 and 2017-18, respectively, actually affected the overall mobilization of NSS. It is also pertinent to mention that the gross receipts enhanced substantially by Rs.926bn, Rs.1007bn and Rs.1,368bn during FY 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively.

CDNS alone contributed Rs.2, 070bn during these three years. Furthermore, and perhaps most importantly, CDNS leap-frogged in last two years in digitizing the department to divorce its dependence on interest rates and complete automation transformation is only a matter of months – something which had been struggling for the last 15 years, and won first-ever the “Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion Pakistan Award 2017 by CFI.co Magazine” and “Best Financial Inclusion Pakistan Award 2018 by International Finance Magazine”. Besides, following are the key achievement during my two year stint:

Secured the membership of Banking Clearing System (NIFT); the only non-banking member. Intracity cheque clearing improved from 5 days to 1 day and intercity from 15 days to 3 days. Allowed third party payments from savings account which helped in converting them into operating accounts.

Offering Call Center and Computerized Complaint Resolution System for better customer experience. Successfully launched “Qoumi Bachat Digital” – the MobileApp of National Savings. In-house staff MobileApp developed and is being rolled-out. Website revamped to make it more customer friendly and state-of-the-art

Number of automated branches increased from merely 48 in August 2016 to now 223 (68% of the data) with 195 connected on-line (previously, non-online). Most efficient deployment of IT infrastructure and expensive equipment by setting-up of Data Center at NTC and connecting it online with CDNS branches.

Organizational structure improved for better control environment and service delivery. Implementation (and institutionalization) of Dormant Account Rules in line with global best practices.

Better communication with the employees and team building (newsletter introduced, cricket tournaments, essay-writing competition, whatsapp groups rolled-out, employee town-halls initiated) and with the customers (complaint channels opened on Call Centre, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.).

Secured funding grant of US $2.5Mn from Karandaaz for offering Alternate Delivery Channels (“ADCs”), including online banking (cellphone and internet) and ATM/ POS Cards. World Bank extended US $9.4Mn under their Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project program for Pakistan for upgrading IT systems and processes, conversion to double-accounting system, ERP, etc.

Final Phase/ Phase 3 of branch automation is pursued with NFIS/ DFID. Expected to secure US $5mn grant from DFID through NFIS.

Automation Project Phase 2 has been successfully completed in-time (September 2017).

Rolled-out new welfare products for Shuhada Families and Disabled Persons, and first-ever Registered Prize Bond launched after a gap of 7 years. Advanced stages of launching much-needed Shariah Compliant Product and Overseas Pakistanis Savings Certificates which will enable CDNS to at least double investment potential. ADCs offering will also help in increasing the investment potential. These 2-years have been a phenomenal experience indeed. I always cherish this exposure. Wish National Savings Team all the best.

—Zafar Masud, Director General CDNS.

