CDNS clarifies news about growth rate

Islamabad

This has been clarified that there have been no across the board withdrawals in National Savings Schemes (“NSS”) as mentioned in some sections of the press. The main exit in investments have been witnessed in 3 year tenor schemes where the profit rates are linked to the primary auctions of Pakistan Investment Bonds (“PIB”) of relevant tenor, like all other NSSs. In the last six months consecutive bids of PIBs auctions have been rejected whereas no bid were received for six and twelve months Treasury Bills (“T-Bills”) after September 17, hence, the profit rates of NSS remained unchanged for the last one year (last revised in February 2017). While, on the other hand, the profit rates in the market, including the secondary market rates for PIBs, have been increasing. Thus, created a temporary rate anomaly in the market and exodus of institutional investors funds from National Savings in medium term deposits, and slow growth in investments otherwise. The main welfare scheme – Bahbood Savings Certificates (“BSCs”) – which constitutes 23% of the total portfolio of National Savings and offers upto 200 bps preferential rate than the product of National Savings of similar tenor, have been registering increasing investment trend, despite the fact that this schemes is facing stiff competition from the microfinance banks.

Weakening of Pak Rupee has been identified in press as one of the possible reasons behind the low savings mobilization. It is clarified that the anticipated depreciation of Pak Rupee against the US Dollar is not the reason for lower savings growth rate. National Savings (or CDNS) investors are mainly individuals who have conservative investment outlook and do not risk to arbitrage for the short-term gains. The flight of funds from National Savings has predominantly taken place in case of institutional investors – the employee trust funds – which are typically long term players and do not exit the investments frequently either. They are not allowed or refrain from foreign currency investments/ exposures.

With respect to the negative growth rate in savings mobilization for the last three years, CDNS would like to clarify that it has anticipated this situation in view of the falling interest rate environment; therefore, the fall in growth rate was accounted for in the projections and accordingly included in the Budget Books. CDNS is proud to say that it has been meeting all its targets set by the Finance Division without fail. In fact, it has been exceeding it’s own targets and making up for the shortfall in the other distribution channels, particularly the Commercial Banks which have been showing a continuous negative trend for the past three years. On the other hand, despite lowest interest rates in decades, National Savings has raised Rs. 622 Billion gross receipts in the last six months of CFY 2018, which is highest number of the gross receipts in the similar period over the last three years.—PR