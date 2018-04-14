CDNS all set to launch OPSC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Central Directorate of National Savings is all set to launch Overseas Pakistanis Savings Certificates (“OPSC”) after a formal nod from Dr. Miftah Ismail, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs and Revenue to appoint Manager to Issue (“MTI”).

Request for Proposal (“RFP”) for appointment of MTI shall be available from Saturday.

A Pre-Bid Conference for all the banks is being organized at MovenPick, Hotel, Karachi on Thursday, 19th April 2018. CDNS invites senior management from financial institutions’ custody, operations, compliance, financial institutions/ international banking and investment banking departments to attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

OPSC shall be issued off Shore only, in US$ and PKR denominations, to non-resident Pakistanis which will provide them an opportunity to invest in risk free Government Securities besides improving foreign exchange reserves of Government of Pakistan.