CDNS achieves net target of Rs185b

Islamabad

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved collection net target of Rs185 billion of current fiscal year (FY) by May 15, 2019-20.

The CDNS has set Rs352 billion annual collection target for the year 2019-20 as compared to Rs324 billion for the previous year 2018-19 to enhance savings and promoting saving culture in the country, senior official of CDNS told.

The directorate has also revised and increased the gross target of Rs1,570 billion for fiscal year 2019-20, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had collected Rs410 billion by June 30, exceeding the target of Rs324 billion set for the year while during the preceding year of 2017-18, the CDNS collected Rs155 billion.

The total savings held by the CDNS stood at Rs1,150 billion by June 30, while the directorate had Rs774 billion savings by the same date, a year ago, he said. —APP