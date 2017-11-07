CDC awarded IPO Market Innovation Award

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has been awarded the IPO Market Innovation Award-2016/2017 at SAFE PSX Pakistan IPO SUMMIT 2017, held in Lahore, in recognition of its efforts to develop and implement the Centralized eIPO System (CES).

Through CES, applications for subscription of shares offered to general public can be made electronically and payments can be made by Internet/Mobile banking, ATMs etc., avoiding the hassle of physical submission of IPO application and visiting the bank.

CDC has introduced this system with an aim to help increase the outreach of IPOs, promote the culture of keeping securities in book-entry form and make the IPO process more user-friendly and efficient.