CDA’s operation against land mafia in Tarnol, illegal constructions demolished

Slow pace of work on Atta Turk Avenue invites displeasure of civic agency’s chairman

Zubair Qureshi

As part of the current anti-encroachment drive underway in the federal capital, Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday carried out operation against land mafia and encroachers in Tarnol and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments established illegally on state land.

In this operation, Enforcement Directorate was assisted by Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and Islamabad Police while heavy machinery of MPO Directorate of the Authority was utilized to demolish illegal constructions.

During the operation carried out on Saturday, encroachments established on 100 kanals of sate land were completely demolished. During this operation 110 rooms and shops being used for residential and commercial purposes were demolished.

CDA operation was carried out in the supervision of police and law-enforcement agencies and heavy contingent of forces were deployed to meet any untoward situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA management along with ICT had carried out a joint survey for demarcation. In the light of which the anti-encroachment operation was carried out and state land was got vacated from illegal occupants.

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed who is also holding additional charge of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) while taking notice of the slow pace of work along the Atta Turk Avenue Project has expressed dissatisfaction over delay and directed the authorities concerned to speedily complete the project.

Amer Ali’s directions came during his visit to the Atta Turk Avenue where he had gone for inspection and to evaluate the pace of the work and to inspect the progress of the work on the project. On this occasion, Member Engineering CDA and officers of other relevant formations were also present.

Chairman CDA was informed that due to certain issues related to electricity lines and water supply lines; pace of work on the project is slow. Chairman CDA directed the concerned officers to coordinate with IESCO for immediate shifting of electricity lines while Water Supply Wing was also directed for shifting water supply lines so that the project could be completed at the earliest. He said that completion of Atta Turk Avenue will help ease traffic flow in the area, therefore, no further delay in the project would be tolerated.

