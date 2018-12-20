CDA’s Land Directorate officials stages pen down strike

Staffers of Land Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) have staged complete pen down strike against the derogatory attitude of the director land. According to the official of the CDA, Director Land Malik Toqeer has used abusive language with his Assistant Director Imdad Ali.

Official said that the cause of conflict between two CDA official was office file and due to this attitudes of the director, the whole staff of the directorate has locked the offices of the directorate.—APP

