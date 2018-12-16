CDA’s encroachment drive takes on residential areas

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started encroachment drives from G-6/4 against illegal structures extended by the government houses and vowed to take the campaign to a logical end. Director Enforcement of the authority, Faheem Badshah, said the authority had taken action in sector’s street 67, Begum Sarfraz Khan and Luqman Hakeem roads after the expiry of notices issued to the house owners.

He said in the operation illegal fences and garages were demolished in the area and soon it would be purged from the encroachments and restored to its original location.

Meanwhile, citizens hailing the CDA’s extended move to residents said it must be concluded once for all to restore original identity of the capital which would also ensure free public mobility.

“The residents over the years have been illegally occupying land of streets, roads and green belts giving world’s one of the most beautiful city an ugly look but not a single action had ever been taken against the responsible,” Ahmed Ali a resident of Aabpara said.”

“It’s good to know that finally the action is being taken against them, “he added. The residents at their own have extended structures and built illegal additional rooms which they have rented and CDA must take action against those involved in this unlawful business, Saleem Baloch a resident of the capital said.

“They do not let a family of tenants to stay more than a year and arrange new ones to show them as their guests” he added. Appreciating the encroachment drive, a 79 year old resident of G-8, Rehman Malik said, “Long ago the streets were so spacious that vehicles could move easily, children could play, women could walk but lately dwellers had occupied the extra land in front of their houses to expand their own abodes.”

Obviously, capital was an expensive area to purchase land so people who needed accommodation got rooms on rent in compulsion and this influx of leaseholders in capital was the main reason of its increased population, Zahid Mateen a dweller of I-8 mentioned. Authority should take a sheer and impartial action against these law violators to set an example for others, Ayesha Riaz a housewife pleaded.

Government had provided them houses but they rented out half of their portion and illegally extended their structures, she remarked. Atiya Gulzar, another citizen giving go ahead to the drive said, “Due to encroachment the allotted space for the road in the areas are shrinking and deteriorating the beauty of capital”.

