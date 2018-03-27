CDA’s auction of commercial plots today

Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) three days auction of commercial plots will commence on tomorrow and would conclude on 29th March at Jinnah Convention Center.

In order to ensure transparency in the auction proceedings, 11 members committee headed by Member Finance, Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz, will supervise the auction proceedings.

During the three days activity, two commercial plots of Blue Area for construction of High-rise buildings will be presented for auction in addition to 22 plots for Class-III shopping centers.

Furthermore, three plots for construction of apartments located in Markaz F-10, G-11/1 and G-11/3 would be auctioned during the three days auction.—APP

