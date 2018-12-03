CDA’s apathy; greenery of Islamabad in danger

Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) apathy, the greenery of Islamabad has in danger as there is not effective mechanism of monitoring the newly planted trees in the city. CDA plants millions of sapling in federal capital every year but the survival rate of these saplings is very meager due to pathetic attitude of the civic body. The survival rate of the saplings is also a matter of great concern because the authority showed enthusiasm only during the plantation campaign, but the passion subsided with the passage of time.

There is no effective mechanism of monitoring the newly- planted trees and enough staff to look after the saplings. As a result, most of them die within days after their plantation. The federal capital has surroundings with a natural look, beautiful trees and beds of wild flowers but it is speedily losing the precious greenery, which is product of ill-planned development and poor management of the CDA. Talking to APP, a resident of sector G-10 Usman Asif said CDA was not paying attention towards greenery of Islamabad as hundreds of trees could be seen dead in various sectors of the city.—APP

