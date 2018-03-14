CDA to widen Park Road for smooth traffic flow

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has in principle approved the addition of one more lane to the ever burdening Park Road for the smooth flow of traffic.

A CDA official talking to APP on condition of anonymity Tuesday unveiling the plan said twelve feet expended lane with additional five feet stretched shoulders on dual way would help ease traffic congestion as the road was an only alternative route to Express Highway.

He said the CDA was cognizant of the burden on the road as a number of times in sit-ins and protests at Islamabad Express Highway the interlinked commuters and locals have been bearing the brunt.

“The 8 kilo meter passage would cost Rs 509 million with almost twenty sign boards, five U-Turns and cat’s eyes,” he informed.

The project would be on the top of agenda items of Authority’s Working Party‘s next meeting, likely to be held in coming month.

A traffic warden Muhammad Ramzan from Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) suggested to add five lanes to the artery to avoid the traffic jams as Club Road consists of five lanes and the same traffic leads to the Park Road due to influx of population and new Housing schemes in the enactments the burden on the road was increasing.

Twenty sergeants he said were being deployed on that road to ensure smooth traffic flow but vehicular rush on this busy road was increasing day by day.

The people of local areas have appreciated this move and hoped the project would be soon materialized as they have to go through daily panic especially during peak hours or VIP movements.

“It makes very difficult for us to drop children at schools in time as the road remains clogged daily and this initiative will help ease our sufferings,” said Zahid Raja a resident of Shehzad Town.—APP

