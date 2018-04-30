CDA urged to resolve problems of traders

Sardar Abid Yousaf, Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, G-10 Markaz and Khalid Chaudhry former SVP ICCI & Secretary Traders Action Committee have said that CDA was paying no attention to the development works in markets due to which the condition of basic infrastructure in markets has deteriorated.

Speaking at a meeting at Chamber House they said Director DMA being an outsider was taking no interest in resolving the major issues of the city. Sardar Abid Yousaf stressed that CDA should pay close attention to resolving major problems of G-10 Markaz to facilitate the traders in growth of business activities.

They praised next years budget as people’s friendly.—INP

