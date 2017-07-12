CDA transfers eight officials

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued orders for posting/transfer of eight officers and officials of different cadres. One of BPS-18, four of BPS-17, two BPS-16 and one of BPS-14 have been transferred through subject office orders. Transferred officers have been directed to submit their charge assumption /relinquishment report to HRD Directorate accordingly. Human Resource Development Directorate of Capital Development Authority has issued subject orders after approval from Chairman.—APP

