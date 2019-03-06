CDA to actively participate in Green Pakistan drive

Around 3,000 saplings planted in Sectors E-10 and F-10

Zubair Qureshi

As part of Prime Minister’s clean green Pakistan campaign, Chief Commissioner who is also holding additional charge of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday visited the E-10 and F-10 sectors to inspect the ongoing plantation drive at Islamabad.

Around 3,000 trees have been planted so far in this area.

The ICT Administration with support of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) is carrying out a green initiative for Islamabad where they are arranging approximately 500,000 saplings and plants in the current season.

This initiative is other than activities being conducted by MCI on its own. During the visit it was explained that ICT Administration has established kiosks in markets and more will be established to provide saplings free of cost under the clean green Pakistan initiative.

Saplings will also be provided to schools both in government sector as well as private so that children can be engaged in this initiative. Housing projects have also been directed to carry out linear as well as cluster plantation to expand green cover in the city.

More trees are also being provided to MCI and CDA through CSR for plantation in other sectors including F-10, F-11 and D-12. It is with the collective efforts of MCI and CDA that desired results shall be achieved.

According to a senior official of the ICT administration, ICT administration is also planning utilization of drone technology for densification of forest cover on Marghalla hills as a part of the Prime Minister’s clean green Pakistan initiative. Once the trials are successful, full scale attempt will be made towards end of March 2019.

The objective of drive is to not only plant more trees but also engage public and enhance awareness regarding environment and significance of forestation.

Share on: WhatsApp