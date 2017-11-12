CDA suspends two employees for misconduct

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority has suspended the services of its two employees for acts of misconduct. Among the suspended employees are one officer and one official. Member Administration, CDA Mr. Muhammad Yasir Pirzada has said that discipline in the official working is top priority. The official and officers disrespecting official norms and procedure will have to face disciplinary proceedings.

According to details, the services of Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Deputy Director Maintenance-III have been placed under suspension with immediate effect pre-further orders on account of non provision of record to Audit Party.