CDA striving to improve sanitation system

The Capital Development Authority administration is using its own resources to clean up the city.

In this regard, a total of 3000 tons of garbage is collected from all over the city in which 1600 tons of garbage is being collected daily from the sectoral area while 1400 tons of garbage is being collected and disposed from the suburbs and rural areas of Islamabad.

The present administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is striving to modernize and improve the sanitation system in the city.

In the said suburbs, Sohan, Pandorian, Zia Masjid, Khanna Bridge, Lehtar Road, Tarlai, Tramri and other areas are using their resources to collect 1400 tons of garbage daily.

The Sanitation Department cleans streets, neighborhoods, houses and main highways on a daily basis, while rural and suburban areas of the city are cleaned after a gap of two to three days.