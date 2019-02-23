CDA starts initial development work in sector E-12

Zubair Qureshi

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated preliminary development work in Sector E-12 and the work is underway by using CDA’s own resources.

The decision to start the preliminary development work was taken after delay for months and years despite the fact that both Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) and CDA had taken over the possession of the sector.

The delay tactics according to sources are a usual practice at the CDA and a legacy of the old mindset in Naya Pakistan. This type of laxity at the CDA also benefits private entrepreneurs and real estate business, they said. However, CDA attributes this delay to legal battles and other issues related to final possession of the sector.

Once the development work is completed, the Authority will carry out detailed tendering for the development of the sector. According to the sector development directorate of CDA preliminary development work is underway on service road west of the sector while staff of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Land Survey, Enforcement Directorate and other concerned formations is also deputed at the site. Officers of ICT also remained on the site for the assistance of the CDA teams. Initially, service roads of the sector are being developed, while earth work on the adjacent areas is also being carried out.

