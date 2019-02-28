CDA starts development of Sector E-12

After passing three decades, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finally realized to initiate development work in one of its neglected sectors E-12.

Development of sector E-12 was long standing issue as the land of the sector was acquired in 1987 and allotment of the plots to general public including Federal Employees was made in 1989 but due to non cooperation of local people even being compensated in lieu of acquired land and allied issues, the sector could not be developed. CDA has initiated preliminary development work in sector E-12 with its own resources.

Preliminary development work is started as ICT Administration and CDA has taken over the possession of the sector. CDA official said that, soon detailed tendering will be carried out for the development of the sector.

Sector Development Directorate of CDA has started preliminary development work on service road west of the sector while staff of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Land Survey, Enforcement Directorate and other concerned formations is also deputed at the site, he added. He said that officers of Islamabad Administration were also remained on the site for the assistance of the CDA teams.—APP

