CDA staff clears official residences after final review

Mission accomplished in Parliament Lodges

Zubair Qureshi

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over possession of the Parliament Lodges to the National Assembly Secretariat here on Sunday so that they could be further handed over to the new Members of the National Assembly after oath taking here on Monday (today).

From Monday, newly elected lawmakers as well as those on reserved seats for women and minorities will be looking for their official residence in the Parliament Lodges and Assembly staff will facilitate them in this regard. On Sunday, CDA staff and officers had a final review of the Lodges and declared them fit for new occupants.

Earlier, CDA with assistance of the Islamabad administration & Police, has managed to get possession of all suites from ex-parliamentarians at Parliamentary Lodges, said a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday. He had visited the residential facility himself earlier in the day and reviewed the preparations there to welcome the new residents in their lodges.

The enforcement wing was supported by Islamabad administration and Police on first day of operation on Friday to get 23 suites vacated from ex parliamentarians.

However, the operation was called off late in the evening and deferred till late Saturday. On Sunday, the enforcement team almost completed the operation getting possession of 27 remaining suites while two occupants had sought three-day time from current allottees.

According to details, the raiding team along with magistrate broke into 15 suites and collected luggage in one room while 12 occupants voluntarily handed over keys of their accommodations to caretaker of the building.

The suites whose locks were broken or changed were occupied by Abdul Waseem Khan, Saman Sultana Jaffari, Maulana Salahuddin, Zulfiqar Ali, Aslam Bhottani, Shaheen Shafiq, Ahmed Raza, Shah G Gul Afridi and others.

During the operation, Muhammad Aslam Bhottani who had been re-elected as Member of the National Assembly from Gwadar put up some resistance taking the plea that he was still MNA.

However, the raiding team told him that he was allotted another suite. CDA staff in view of any resistance or untoward incident did not take weekly off this Saturday and Sunday. Our staff is all up and alert, to facilitate the new occupants of the Parliament Lodges after they take oath of office on Monday, said the CDA official.

In case, the honorable Members of the National Assembly find any facility missing in their lodges like water, gas or electricity or some construction issue emerges we are on 24-hour service to the worthy parliamentarians, he further told Pakistan Observer.

Share on: WhatsApp