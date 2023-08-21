ISLAMABAD – The top development body of the country’s federal capital has issued a list of hundreds of illegal buildings, and construction sites in Islamabad.

CDA’s Building Control South division with advanced geo-tagging technology flagged nearly 600 illegal structures throughout the capital.

After revelations of the apex development authority, the Director of Enforcement was formally called upon for action through a letter as the government issued orders to authorities to inform the masses about the legal status of these premises and construction sites and upload them on Google Maps, and other platforms.

Here are some of the famous landmarks named among illegal construction sites

Royal Event Marquee VIP Apartments Rana Plaza Bismillah Super Store Siraj Plaza Shafiq Plaza Sanobar Hills Hameed Plaza Imran Plaza Naseem Marquee One and Two Centwin Hills Malik Plaza Chaman Zar Hills Creative Mind College Waqar Plaza Aftab School Janjua Plaza Muslim School Deen Palace Marquee Shafiq Plaza

Besides this, scores of buildings, and constructions sites were declared illegal around Pind Bhagwal, Lehtarar Road, Tamir, Chattha Bakhtawar, and other regions.