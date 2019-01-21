CDA seals four commercial buildings

Staff Reporter

Directorate of Building Control -II of CDA in coordination with enforcement directorate and ICT staff have sealed the 04 Commercial buildings in Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Societies and on expressway.

These buildings were originally meant for residential plots but later the Management of SOAN gardens converted into Commercial plot and approved their building plan, an official of CDA said.

He said that after taking over the Building Control by CDA in Private Housing societies/Schemes, large number of irregularities have come to surface therefore CDA informed all the General public through this notice to not invest in any scheme unless proper verification.

